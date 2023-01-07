ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Salman loses cool, says it is Archana who has come as ‘khairaat’

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, show’s host Salman Khan will be seen addressing issues between Archana Gautam and MC Stan, who recently engaged in a war of words.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Salman talking to Stan. He is heard saying: “Maa-Baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar (Why talk about parents.)”

He asks Stan to judge himself and tell him if he was right or wrong in the case. The rapper apologised.

Salman then spoke to Archana and told: “Archana aapne kaha na khairaat me aya hai. Agar iss ghar me koi khairaat me aya hai na toh woh Archana hai (You said he has come as charity. If there is anyone here that has came as charity, it is you.)”

Not agreeing with Salman, Archana said: “Sir, main sahi hun.”

An angry Salman then said: “Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap.”

Archana and Stan got into a fight over house duties.

She had said: “Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi (For how long will you stay on people’s charity? People don’t like such terrible people. I want to tell all his fans that he did bot sweep.)”

Stan replied: “Tere baap ka naukar hai kya?” and Archana replied, “Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na.”

After which, an ugly verbal exchange took place leading to both talking about their parents.

20230107-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up shoot of ‘Crackdown 2’ in Kashmir

    Mahika Sharma: Covid-19 taking toll over my mental health

    Kriti Kharbanda: Pole dancing not just a part of my fitness...

    Julius Packium on how challenging it was to compose music for...