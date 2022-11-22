In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sajid Khan loses his cool during a captaincy task.

A new promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, shows Sajid as the sanchalak, refusing to let people do tasks that he deemed too dangerous.

In the promo, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy tasks and tells “non-favourites” Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam to take turns and sit inside a skull and give out instructions to different team members.

Priyanka tells Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to do push-ups until told to stop. While Nimrit obeys, Priyanka was still unhappy with how she wasn’t doing push-ups properly.

Sajid said Nimrit was doing it right, but Priyanka objected.

Next, Archana asked Shiv to have a bowl of salt. Sajid refused to let that happen too.

Archana then yelled at Sajid, who said: “Kal kya bolegi? Mirchi aankh mein daalo. (Tomorrow you’ll tell to put chilli in eyes.)”

Ankit challenged Abdu to drink raw eggs, which he did. He then asked him to drink two litres of water in five minutes but Sajid refused to let it happen.

When Priyanka asked for the purpose of people sitting inside skulls if the sanchalak would not let them do anything. Sajid started screaming at the top of his voice.

He said: “Main bhi chilla sakta hu! Bilkul sahi hai, Sanchalak cheater hai. (I can also scream. That’s right, Sanchalak is a cheater.)”

