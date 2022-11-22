ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta’s relationship comes under the scanner

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, housemates Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma will be seen discussing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s equation.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur discussing Shalin and Tina.

Shiv is heard saying: “Shalin Tina, pahele khilate ho and care karte ho fir idhar aakar kuch cheese bolte ho. Pyaar karte ho toh poori tarah accept karlo. (Shalin Tina, first you care and then come here and say things. If you are in love, then acceot it.)”

Then Archana is seen telling Soundarya: “Agar yeh dono baahar boyfriend girlfriend ke tarah rehete hai jo bolegi main karungi. (If they live like a couple outside, I’ll do whatever she says.)”

“Dono ko pata hai dono ka bakra kat raha. (They both know they are being scapegoated.)”

