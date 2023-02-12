ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Rohit Shetty, for his stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, offered Shalin Bhanot an entry but the contestant turned it down.

Shalin said that he is scared of electric currents and reptiles a lot and won’t be able to do the show. He also said that he performed all the tasks to get a Bollywood project from him and not a reality show offer.

However, Rohit asked him to first give a shot at the stunt-based reality show. However, he turned it down.

The housemates found Shalin’s behaviour towards the filmmaker rude.

Archana Gautam taunted him by saying that if he wasn’t really interested in the offer then he shouldn’t have performed so well. She raised her voice for disrespecting the filmmaker.

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, wished to get an offer from Rohit. He shared that it is his childhood dream to be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

