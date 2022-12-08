Television actress Sreejita De, who was the first evicted contestant from ‘Bigg Boss 16’, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant.

As she was announced as the wild card entrant, several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita, who said that Tina has a black heart. She even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show.

When she entered the show, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said “wait” and then looked into the camera as she hugged him, which is noticed by every housemate. Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show.

Mimicking Tina, Sreejita hilariously said: “Zoom in the camera.”

Nimrit, Shiv and Soundrya catch the drift and start clapping at Sreejita. Priyanka said: “Ab aayega maza.”

Tina is seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

