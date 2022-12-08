ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Sreejita mimcks Tina by looking in camera while hugging Shalin

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Sreejita De, who was the first evicted contestant from ‘Bigg Boss 16’, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant.

As she was announced as the wild card entrant, several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita, who said that Tina has a black heart. She even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show.

When she entered the show, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said “wait” and then looked into the camera as she hugged him, which is noticed by every housemate. Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show.

Mimicking Tina, Sreejita hilariously said: “Zoom in the camera.”

Nimrit, Shiv and Soundrya catch the drift and start clapping at Sreejita. Priyanka said: “Ab aayega maza.”

Tina is seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

20221208-153801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    (IANS Sunday Special) KBC 1000: Reality shows stick (Column: B-Town)

    Allari Naresh’s ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ caricature grabs eyeballs

    ‘KBC 14’: Jaya’s revelation makes Big B cry on the show

    Arjun Kapoor never wanted to do horror comedy, ‘Bhoot Police’ changed...