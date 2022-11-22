ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Sumbul stands up for herself

NewsWire
0
0

After weeks of insults, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finally taking a stand for herself in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

In the promo shared by channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin is seen talking to Sumbul. He is heard telling her: “Is ghar ke sabse badhi taakat pata hai kaun hai, Aap, main aur Tina (The greatest strength of this house is you, me and Tina.)”

To which, Sumbul replied: “Aankh band karke aapka saath diya mereko kya mila? Bezatti (I stood by you blindly and got insult in return.)”

Shalin then replied: “Koi ungali uthata hai na toh apno ke saath khada hua jaata hai. (When someone points a finger, you stand with your people.)”

Sumbul is then seen standing up for herself as she said: “Mereko mat bata apno ke saath khade hona hai. Mian unke saath khadi hoti hun jo mere saath khade hte hai. Jo meri dhajjiya udaate hai duniya ke saamne main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi. (I will not stand by people who insult me.)”

This comes after Sumbul’s father told her to keep distance from Shalin and Tina Datta as they can go to any level for the game. He also shared that they show that they are her friend but behind her back, they make all sorts of stories about her feelings for Shalin.

20221122-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Promising Young Woman’: Astutely, uniquely crafted revenge drama (IANS Review, Rating:...

    Tejasvi on playing a strong female character in ‘Hasal’

    Big screen vs OTT: Is shortening the release window key to...

    Army Of Dozen: Daler Mehndi wants bro Mika to have 12...