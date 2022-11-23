ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Tina, Nimrit get into a verbal spat, raising questions on their friendship

NewsWire
0
0

‘ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who share a friendly bond on the show, got into a heated argument as Tina asked her repeatedly to support her in the captaincy task.

It all started when Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit, and Sajid Khan were sitting together in the garden area. Tina said that this time she wants to become captain and that she needs everyone’s support in this.

Nimrit said that they will all support her. Tina asks for a commitment. Nimrit said she cannot always justify her answer, and added that she will certainly support. After this, an argument takes place between them. Nimrit leaves the room saying that this is irritating.

Tina and Nimrit share a good bond in the house and after this first argument, it has to be seen how their relationship takes a turn in the coming days.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221123-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gautam Gulati couldn’t believe when Salman Khan asked if he’d play...

    Nani’s response to Narayana Murthy calling him the ‘Aamir Khan of...

    Hrithik, Saif-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ to get 100-country release

    Abhishek Banerjee: Like to work on anything socially relevant, entertaining