In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta will be seen confronting Sumbul Touqeer for taking advantage of her fight with Shalin Bhanot.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Tina is seen losing her cool on Sumbul.

She said: “Whenever Shalin and I fight, you take the advantage of it. I can’t take to him because of you. You always come in between. He really loves me and you are equally in love with him.”

Sumbul is then seen leaving the bathroom area, where the three were seen getting in an argument.”

Shalin got into a massive fight with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. He even opted for voluntary exit from the show hosted by Salman Khan.

