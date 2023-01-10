ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Tina’s mother mistakenly hugs Sreejita instead of her daughter

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, housemate Tina Datta’s mother will be seen entering the show as the family week is going on.

Tina’s mother entered the house and mistakenly hugged Sreejita instead of Tina from behind thinking it was her daughter.

Sreejita gets emotional and tears roll down her cheek. However, Tina’s mother realises its Sreejita and looks out for Tina. She looks for her and finds Tina in the garden area.

Later, Bigg Boss releases Sreejita in the end. She goes to the garden area to meet Tina’s mom.

Later, Sreejita is heard telling Archana that Tina’s mother gave her a cold hug.

Also, in the upcoming episode, the cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik’s journey in the show will come to an end as he will be seen making an exit.

He will be leaving the show because of prior commitments

A tweet from The Khabri read: “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him.

20230110-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gauahar Khan reveals how she managed to handle her complex character...

    ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Raqesh Bapat’s niece Isha likes Divya more than...

    Worship Khanna sets the controls on upcoming web series ‘Robot’

    Prabhas, Maruthi’s ‘Raja Deluxe’ all set for grand launch