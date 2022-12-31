ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Vikkas apologies to Archana for his ‘neech jati ke log’ comment

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Vikkas Manaktala apologised to Archana Gautam for his ‘neech jati ke log’ comment, which did not go down well with many leading to the channel receiving a notice.

Show’s host Salman Khan had slammed Archana for her remarks against other housemates during her fight and moments later, Archana and Vikkas Manaktala were called to the confession room and were informed that the makers nor the reality show supports any kind of discriminatory remark.

Vikkas apologised for his comment and Archana told Bigg Boss that she accepts his apology and is happy that he has realised his mistake.

For the unversed, Archana and Vikkas’s fight began when the former did not let him make tea. She threw hot water on Vikkas and Priyanka Choudhary who was standing close by managed to not get hurt.

After their ugly spat, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against Vikkas for his casteist remark on Archana. A notice has been issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, that the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media.

20221231-121405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch documentary on Soviet WW-II PoW picks up top prize at...

    ‘Will remain a proud Indian till my last breath,’ says Chiyaan...

    Simon Cowell hospitalised after second bike crash

    Tina Philip replaces Pooja Banerjee in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’