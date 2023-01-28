ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Archana calls Kartik Aaryan ‘bhaiya’ while enacting romantic scene

A romantic scene turned into a comedy moment, when ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam called Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who came on the sets of the show to promote his film ‘Shehzada’, “bhaiyya”.

Archana was told by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan to enact a romantic scene with Kartik, but her slip of tongue during the act left everyone bursting into laughter.

Farah said that Archana is making ginger tea in the kitchen with Kartik by her side.

In the promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Archana was seen making tea and Kartik put his arms across her waist.

She then tells him: “Haye chhodo na mummy dekh legi.”

He refuses to let her go and then Archana says: “Kaunse gate se aye ho bhaiya.”

Kartik is then seen breaking into laughter as the scene comes to a pause.

‘Shehzada’ also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is set to release ahead of the Valentine’s Day on February 10.

