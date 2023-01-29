ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Archana Gautam slams Shalin for his behaviour post Tina’s exit

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam criticised Shalin Bhanot for “destroying” the image of Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. She slammed him for dancing and singing after Tina left the show.

Shalin discussed Tina’s exit with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and said he was feeling better. After seeing his reaction, Archana said to Priyanka in the kitchen how Shalin had destroyed Tina and Soundarya Sharma’s image.

She said: “One person destroyed the image of both of them. When Soundarya left, she left disappointed, and even Tina went the same way because of Shalin Bhanot. He is trying to keep his image good. But for sure, one day he will regret his behaviour.”

In the hilarious segment ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’, meanwhile, the host roasts the contestants and captures the inner voices of MC Stan, Archana, Shalin and Priyanka based on their previous interactions with other housemates in different situations.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20230129-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hit The Beat: ‘Maar Khayegaa’ bring out the essence of ‘Bachchhan...

    Kajol recalls how much Tanuja liked ‘Gupt’: “It was the highest...

    Pankaj Tripathi: I adopt an acting style that is realistic, relatable

    DD to telecast Sri Aurobindo documentary on Aug 14-15