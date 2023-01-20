ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Astrologer predicts future of housemates

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of the ‘Big Boss 16’ that will be aired tonight, astrologer Saurish Sharma will be seen entering the house and making some interesting revelations about the housemates.

In the latest promo, he will be seen saying that predictions will be on the basis of face reading and aura scanning.

Later, one by one, he predicted the future of each of the contestants.

He told Archana Gautam: “Aapka har 4th year acha hota hai aapke liye. 2026 tak sab set hoga” (Your fourth year is always better. Everything will be set by 2026)

He also added that Archana has two powerful weapons: her intuition and loud mouth.

Pointing towards Shalin Bhanot, he shared that Venus is prominent and he failed because of the girls in his life. It seems he also hinted towards his relationship with Tina Datta.

Moreover, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan will be joining the host Salman Khan for weekend ka vaar episode.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20230120-171402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Richa Chadha jokes about her ever-delayed wedding plans with beau Ali...

    Sunny Hinduja turns antagonist for Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Shehzada’

    Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to release on Sep 30

    Animated film “Vivo” to release on August 6