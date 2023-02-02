ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Double dose of glamour as Bollywood stars amp up fun quotient

NewsWire
0
0

The weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will be seeing a host of Bollywood personalities gracing the show and amping up the fun quotient with the housemates.

For ‘Shukravaar aur Shanivaar Ka Vaar’, actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be coming to promote their film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboaa’. Rapper Badshah too will be seen adding an extra dose of musical “masti” to the show.

Lulia Vantur will be seen on Friday.

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode this time will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

This week, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakre and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for eviction.

Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have made to the finale week.

The controversial reality show, which began in October, will be having its grand finale on February 12.

20230202-153601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN CM Stalin greets Rajinikanth on 72nd birthday

    Darshan Raval takes the mic for latest dance number ‘Goriye’

    Tamannaah Bhatia’s biggest fear is losing her memory

    Sara Ali Khan smashes soda bottles with bare hands on ‘Sa...