In the upcoming family week in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will be seen giving a surprise to her brother Sajid Khan in the show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Farah entering. She is seen crying and hugging her brother while Sajid’s back was towards Farah.

She also gave a kiss on his shoulder as Sajid and said: “Mummy is so proud of you.”

Farah then goes up to Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying: “Bhai hai tu mera.”

Farah also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik and told MC Stan: “Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra.”

Later, Farah told Sajid laughing: “Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai.”

The clip was shared with the caption: “Sajid se milne aayi ghar mein Farah Khan.”

