Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will be replacing actor Salman Khan as a host during the weekend ka vaar episode of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and will be seen “getting strict” with the contestants.

Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Mika Singh will be making an appearance on the show this week as special guests.

During the episode, Farah seems unhappy with the behaviour of Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

She slammed them for continuously bullying Shalin Bhanot. This led to an argument between the three.

Tina and Priyanka continued to argue with the host and tried to explain their viewpoint. However, this irritated Farah.

Farah tried to make them understand but after a point, she got annoyed and said: “If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll walk out.”

In the previous episode, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a massive fight. Shiv even said that Priyanka is trying to copy the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

It all happened when Bigg Boss asked to nominate two contestants and Priyanka was nominated. She got angry and said that she will continue to fight even if the entire house is against her. After hearing this, Shiv compared her with the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner.

