ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16 Finale’: Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

NewsWire
0
0

On the grand finale stage of “Bigg Boss 16”, former contestant Gautam Singh Vig and actress Ameesha Patel grooved to the song “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” from the 2000 film of the same name.

Host Salman Khan introduced Gautam as the Hrithik from “Bigg Boss 16” house and revealed that he wanted to meet Ameesha. The actress asked what qualities he shares with the Bollywood star.

To which, the “Dabangg” star said that Gautam dances really well.

Ameesha and Gautam were then seen dancing on the song, originally picturised on Hrithik Roshan and her.

Ameesha was accompanied by her “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” co-star Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film, a sequel to “Gadar..”, which released on 2001 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

20230212-223201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashish R Shukla recounts preparing actors, challenges on ‘Undekhi 2’ shoot

    Siddharth Roy Kapur launches ‘riveting’ book by filmmaker Nidhie Sharma

    Farah Khan Kunder gets UAE Golden Visa

    India mourns singer Lata Mangeshkar known as ‘Nightingale of India,’ dead...