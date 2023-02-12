ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’ Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says ‘you’ll be shocked’

NewsWire
0
0

Right after Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek tickled the funny bones of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Top 5 and former contestants, the voice of the ‘Bigg Boss’ made an announcement that one of the finalists will be eliminated from the grand finale race.

The Bigg Boss announced that one of the contestants will be out of the show. The show’s host Salman Khan said it will be shocking.

He was heard saying: “They will be out of the finale race immediately. You will be shocked.”

When the stand-up comics were in the house, Abhishek turned Shalin and Bharti became Tina Datta They mocked Shalin and Tina’s love story and pointed out that they faked their fights for the camera.

Moments later in the grand finale episode, M.C. Stan, who is also in the race to finale mimiced ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s father, who entered the sets as Salman laughed and hugged him.

The actor was heard saying: “Touqeer tera kya haal karega, tereko baad mein pata chalega.

20230212-205404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Feels Like Home’ season 2, to drop on OTT on Oct...

    Kangana: Promoting regional cinema a step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

    Tiger Shroff excited about OTT premiere of ‘Shang-Chi’

    Sajid: As long as I’m alive, will work hard so people...