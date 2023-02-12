ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’ Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

Rappers such as Badshah, Raftaar, Divine and Ikka, among many others, have come out in support for “Basti Ka Hasti” hitmaker MC Stan to bring home the “Bigg Boss 16” trophy.

Badshah, Raftaar, Divine, Ikka Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, and Munawar have shown support to Stan as they convey their messages through a video on the grand finale of the controversial reality show.

Stan, along with Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, are the top three finalists of the show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were shown the exit door on the grand finale held on Sunday evening. The show began with 14 contestants in October and was later given a month’s extension due to the high TRPs.

“Bigg Boss 16” airs on Colors.

