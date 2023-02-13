ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: MC Stan says ‘dil se bura laga’ on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

NewsWire
0
0

Pune rapper MC Stan, who lifted the ‘Bigg Boss’ season 16 trophy, shared that he is really disappointed for his friend and housemate Shiv Thakare losing out of the game. Shiv and MC Stan are known to be good friends on the show.

While talking to the media after being announced as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, MC Stand said, “Dil se bura laga (felt really bad that he lost)”.

He further mentioned, “Par show shayad personality ke upar tha usne apna side rakha maine apna. Bahut kam maatra se haara, abhi usme main bhi kya kar sakta hoon (But, I guess the show was all about personality. He lost by a very small margin. I too can’t do much in this situation as well).”

Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song ‘Khuja Mat’ in 2019. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. His one liners such as ‘Shemdi’, ‘appreciate you’, ‘Haq se’, ‘feel you bro’ and ‘Hindi matra bhasha’ and ‘Raavas’ have caught attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as ‘Basti Ka Hasthi’, is one of the most popular faces in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram.

20230213-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash sizzles in new music video...

    France honoured to be ‘spotlight’ in IFFI: French Ambassador

    Anubhav Sinha wishes his ‘main man’ Manoj Pahwa on his B’day

    Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts