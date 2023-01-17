ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: MC Stan, Shiv, Shalin turn Priyanka’s critic; Shiv calls her ‘big zero’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 16’ housemates MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare can be seen criticising Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and shared with Bigg Boss as to what they all think about her game plan.

Bigg Boss also asks MC Stan and Shiv on who is the happiest with the exit of Sajid Khan and they say Shalin and Priyanka.

Later, they both talk about Priyanka and Shiv says: “She considers herself to be the winner and feels that she only will get the trophy. She can’t change and after the exit of Ankit, she is unable to grab the eyeballs and the way she used to fight, even that is not there. She has turned into a big zero”.

While Shalin adds: “I never like her logic. She is in the habit of poking her nose in other’s matters and she likes to degrade others.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced Ticket to finale and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the new captain of the house.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

