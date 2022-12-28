In the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, a new task will be given in which the eight nominated contestants will become publishers and give negative news headlines to the editors against each other.

There is a board that has been kept in the garden area which has been designed to look like a newspaper, and the editors will write headlines on it.

The editors are the safe contestants in the house, including Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. They will publish selected stories given by the publishers.

There will be three rounds of this task. Only seven headlines can be published in the newspaper, one per contestant. There are eight nominated contestants, including Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot.

While the publishers will give the headline, the editors will choose which ones to publish. The one whose name doesn’t go as a headline will be safe from the nominations this week.

In the first task, Archana choses the headline of Priyanka, which is ‘Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli’ (Nimrit never played alone). Now, Nimrit is not safe from nomination.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

