ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Salman blasts Tina for revealing Shalin’s scandalous secret

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen blasting at Tina for talking ill about Shalin Bhanot with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary.

Tina recently made some despicable claims about Shalin.

She was seen telling Priyanka that Shalin was desperate to meet her and form a ‘team’ before they entered the house, adding that the actor has demanded something ‘cheap’ from her.

In the promo, Salman said: “Shalin had demanded cheap stuff before entering the house. You kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks when things were good with Shalin, now you are revealing all this because things are not right with him?”

Tina started crying and said: “Aisa nahi tha sir.” Salman said: “Aur koi limit rakhi, koi limit rakhi aapne?”

“I am tired, I want to go home sir. Har cheez ka mere upar blame aa raha hai.”

20230121-114604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sushmita’s father denies knowledge of her relationship with Lalit Modi

    Payal Rohtagi calls Kangana Ranaut ‘rude’, also targets ‘Dhaakad’ box office...

    DiCaprio’s production house, Abhay Deol’s content company tie up for boxer’s...

    Urvashi Rautela recalls ‘silly fights’ with her brother