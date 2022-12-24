ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Salman says Priyanka ‘only talks big’, calls her out for her biases

Bollywood star Salman Khan condemned contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for her biased and unfair behaviour inside the house.

He invited Priyanka to sit on a large chair propped in the garden area and mocked her for thinking she was above the rest of the housemates.

Salman called Priyanka a ‘pari’ (fairy) and said that she will be now called ‘Pariyanka’ now. He asked everyone: “Who all think that Priyanka sirf badi badi baatein karti hai (only talks big)?”

Salman also added that she has always chosen a way towards her convenience. He said that for her only those relations are real with whom she has good terms and other are fake for her.

He said: “You did not press the buzzer to save Ankit from getting nominated immediately. So, how you can say that your decision was different from others.”

Priyanka replied that she never wanted to give up her best friend for the signing amount of Rs 25 lakh.

To which, Salman called her ‘devi’ (Goddess) in a sarcastic tone: “After a long time I found a devi in the house. Whatever you do is correct but if someone else does then it is wrong. Can I ask why?

Maniesh Paul appeared as a special guest and played some fun games with the host.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221224-183803

