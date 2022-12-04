ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Shekhar Suman’s MC Stan rapper avatar has everyone in splits

Shekhar Suman has entertained the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants with his MC Stan avatar in the ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ segment of the reality show.

He took a dig at the contestants and roasted them through his rap, saying: “Kyunki socha na tha aisa din aayega, Shekhar Suman Mc Stan ban jaayega.’

The senior actor pointed towards Shalin Bhanot and the way he created chemistry with both Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. He also commented on Archana Gautam, saying she used a treatment for hair length but used it on her tongue and now it has grown.

He sarcastically made comments as she kept arguing with one or the other contestants and never followed the rules set by Bigg Boss.

Shekhar also commented on Shalin, saying that he is making connections with Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya Sharma.

His unique rapping style left everyone in splits.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

