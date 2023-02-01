It seems that contestants will take out their personal grudges in a task to win back Rs 50 lakh prize money in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, contestants Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan were seen torturing the opposite team, which includes Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam to get the Rs 50 lakh prize money.

The voice of Bigg Boss hands over the duty to the “mandali” to make a decision about who will perform the task. Nimrit pitches to perform the task.

Shiv warns Sumbul that this task may be their last chance for the ticket to the finale, and she then decides to not perform.

In the task, the nominated contestants Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan were seen splashing cold water on Shalin, Priyanka and Archana to get back the Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Shiv then applies hair removal cream on Shalin’s face which makes the latter furious.

They are then seen putting ice packs on the back of their necks.

