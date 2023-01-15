ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'BB16': Shiv Thakare beats Shalin Bhanot in cooking skills, tops the task

“Bigg Boss 16” contestants Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot are asked to show their cooking talent on the show. Bigg Boss asked them to prepare ‘Zaafrani Veg Pulav’ for the best cooks in the house Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam, who are also the judges for the given task.

Shiv and Shalin are assisted by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma, respectively. The trick is that the cooks have to make the dish using all the ingredients placed on the cooking station within half an hour. At last, Shiv is announced as the winner.

Moreover, the upcoming episode will also see the eviction of Sajid Khan after Sreejita and Abdu.

Apart from this, Shekhar Suman is back with his interesting segment in which he is seen playing the role of his ghetto twin Razor Suman and roasting the contestants. He touched upon Archana’s distaste for her brother Gulshan’s entry, Farah Khan eyeing the show’s property, and is comically accused of selling it to Razor, and Shalin and Tina’s confusing situations.

“Bigg Boss 16” airs on Colors.

