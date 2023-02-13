ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Shiv Thakare on MC Stan’s win: ‘Haq hai bhai’

Television personality Shiv Thakare, who became the first runner-up of the 16th season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is happy that he lost out to his buddy MC Stan.

The contest narrowed down to a close call as it pitted two best friends in the form of Shiv and Stan against each other in the finale with Stan being crowned the winner on Sunday night.

Talking to the media after the end of the show, Shiv said, “I and Priyanka were good players. MC Stan accha insaan hai aur usne trophy k liye kabhi khela hi nahi (MC Stan is a good human being, he never played it for the trophy). And that’s what made him the winner.”

Shiv, who is also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’, further mentioned, “I have always said this whenever I was asked that Stan was a perfect fit for the show. Aaj jo wo jeeta hai, wo deserve karta hai, Haq hai usko bhai! (He fully deserves to be the winner).”

Shiv also added that it feels great that ‘Bigg Boss 16’ trophy came home to a mandali referring to the Marathi crowd.

