ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Shiv Thakare returns to captaincy

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Thakare has been re-elected as the captain of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after he won a task against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik.

In the latest episode, Shiv, Nimrit and Abdu had to do a task given by other contestants. Nimrit had to do 100 push-ups, Shiv was asked to have a bowl of salt and Abdu ate raw eggs.

Nimrit was disqualified from the race. Sanchalak Sajid Khan said no to the salt-eating task, so Shiv was asked to finish three liters of water. Abdu finished his bowl of two raw eggs.

Since the two, finished in time according to ‘Bigg Boss’. The tie-breaker was that Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had to pick a captain between the two.

The three settled for Shiv and he bacame the house captain once again.

20221122-125804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surbhi Chandna ramps up her glam quotient

    Shilpa Shinde to play CBI officer in new web show ‘Kadiyaan’

    Sambhavna on father’s death: It was not just Covid which killed...

    From onion bhajis to jogging in the rain: TV stars celebrate...