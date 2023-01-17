ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB16’: Tina walks out after Shalin says he is no more interested in them

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot discuss their relationship. During the discussion, Shalin said that they don’t have a future together.

Shalin, Tina and Priyanka are seen sitting in the garden area where Shalin asserts that he is not interested to talk about his relationship with Tina and she replies that no need to threaten her with his words.

Shalin says: “There is no confusion that we don’t have a future. Me and Tina, what we were earlier, nothing like that between us now.” To this, both Tina and Priyanka agree.

Tina gets upset and replies to him, saying: “Don’t give me threats. Shalin, it is very difficult to talk to you. You can go and say whatever you want to say about me. On-camera or off-camera whatever you are saying in front of me and threatening me with your words, just go and share with everyone. I am giving you a free hand.”

Tina Datta then walks out of the conversation. When Shalin asks why, Tina replied: “I am not interested in getting in this conversation any more.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20230117-165604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar contracts Covid again; will skip Cannes 2022

    Bobby Deol: Even a villainous character has a dark backstory

    The man whom the Danes called ‘Judas’ is also Taapsee’s boyfriend

    Madan Lal unspools his memories of Kapil’s historic 175 n.o.