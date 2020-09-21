Canindia News

BBB recommends 13 GMs for Executive Directors’ posts in PSBs

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the names of 13 General Managers of various Public Sector Banks (PSB) for appointment as Executive Directors.

The BBB interfaced with 28 candidates from these PSBs for 13 vacancies of Executive Directors in the banks.

Those recommented for the posts include Swarup Kumar Saha, Debadatta Chand, K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta, Karthikeyan M, Ishraq Ali Khan, Vivek Wahi, S Srimathy, B Vijayakumar, and Raghavendra V Kollegal.

The bureau said in a statement that Rajeev Puri, Imran Amin Siddiqui, Brij Mohan Sharma, Prakash Kumar Sinha, Vikas Kumar, and MonojDas are in the reserve list.

–IANS

rrb/sn/tsb

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More