BBB recommends 13 GMs for Executive Directors’ posts in PSBs

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the names of 13 General Managers of various Public Sector Banks (PSB) for appointment as Executive Directors.

The BBB interfaced with 28 candidates from these PSBs for 13 vacancies of Executive Directors in the banks.

Those recommented for the posts include Swarup Kumar Saha, Debadatta Chand, K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta, Karthikeyan M, Ishraq Ali Khan, Vivek Wahi, S Srimathy, B Vijayakumar, and Raghavendra V Kollegal.

The bureau said in a statement that Rajeev Puri, Imran Amin Siddiqui, Brij Mohan Sharma, Prakash Kumar Sinha, Vikas Kumar, and MonojDas are in the reserve list.

–IANS

