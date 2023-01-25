Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 13 students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the announcement of the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mass Communication department of the university.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), a screening for a BBC documentary was to be organised by a group of Jamia students inside the university, which was not allowed by the varsity administration.

“The university administration informed the police that some students were creating a ruckus on the streets and therefore a total of 13 students were detained around 4 p.m. to ensure peace in the area,” said the DCP.

Classes in the varsity were suspended and police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed near the gate of JMI on Wednesday.

The screening of the documentary was scheduled at 6 p.m. However, the varsity had said on Tuesday that the administration would not allow any unauthorised gatherings on the campus after the SFI announced the screening.

The varsity, in a statement issued, said that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus on Wednesday.

“The university administration has earlier issued a memorandum/circular and once again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed on the campus without the permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers,” it said.

“The university is taking all possible measures to prevent people/organisations having vested interest to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university,” the statement added.

The developments came after high drama occurred on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus late on Tuesday evening after the students alleged that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial documentary.

However, DCP (southwest), Manoj C., denied reports of stone pelting.

