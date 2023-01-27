INDIA

BBC docu screening: Several students detained at DU, CrPC Sec 144 imposed

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi police has detained 24 students and imposed section 144 prohibiting gatherings outside the Faculty of Arts at Delhi University after scores of students gathered there to watch the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that at around 4 p.m. on Friday, some 20 persons came to the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary.

“As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there. When they did not, they were peacefully detained. A total of 24 persons were detained. The situation is normal at present,” said the DCP.

The call was given by the NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC

documentary. Students said that the documentary was to be screened at Gate No. 4 of the Arts Department at 4 and 5 p.m. Delhi University authorities said that they have not given permission for the screening.

Some students however watched the documentary on their laptops and mobiles.

“No mass screening or public screening will be allowed on the campus. However, if the students want to watch it on their phones, that’s their discretion,” said varsity sources.

The police have been deployed in large numbers at the Arts Faculty after Proctor Rajni Abbi wrote to the police on the matter, and asked them to take action.

Earlier, some Left-wing students of Ambedkar University here staged a protest on Friday afternoon after electricity supply to the institute was snapped following an announcement to screen the documentary.

Despite the power supply being cut, students still managed to watch the documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’, on their laptops.

Friday’s protest came two days after the Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 13 students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the announcement to screen the documentary in the Mass Communication Department of the university.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), the screening was organised by a group of students despite no permission from the varsity administration.

The same day, the Delhi police had received cross complaints from both the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a day after high drama prevailed on the campus, with JNUSU members alleging that they were pelted with stones while watching the documentary.

The classes at Jamia were also suspended on Friday.

20230127-174003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Brochara’ Season 2 OTT release on April 18

    SP, RJD leaders to attend BRS office inauguration in Delhi

    Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 8 % in J&K’s Ganderbal district

    Kovid Mittal to feature in ‘Labon Se Baarish’ music video