BBL 10 to begin from Dec 3, to feature more matches in prime time slot

Sydney, July 15 (IANS) The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will see 48 out of 56 regular season matches broadcast in prime time, eleven more than last season, with a further four twilight matches, Cricket Australia has announced.

The BBL 10 opener is scheduled to be held on December 3 with the Adelaide Strikers to host the Melbourne Renegades. That match is slated to take place after Stumps on Day One of the first Test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

Every BBL 10 match, will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, with Seven to televise 45 matches including finals.

The five-match finals series has been retained, with the final to be played on February 6, 2021.

Likewise, a total of 26 matches in the Women’s Big Bash League  23 regular season matches and all three finals  will be broadcast live on Seven and FOX SPORTS, three more than last season. The remaining 33 WBBL matches will be streamed live on the CA Live app, cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports.

The season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of October 17-18, highlighted by match between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. This season’s three-match finals series is scheduled to be played from November 27-29 with times and a venue to be confirmed.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues, described the expanded broadcast presence as a win for supporters and a significant achievement against the backdrop of the challenging COVID-19 environment.

“Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen in elite sporting conditions at home and abroad, and there are factors outside the League itself which could impact the fixture at a later date.

“That said, at this time, we are happy with the fixture as it stands and excited to celebrate a decade of Big Bash with Australian fans during the summer.

“It should ensure that more BBL matches are played in prime time and enable the regular season to again finish inside the school holidays which was a key objective, particularly in light of the busy international schedule planned for the coming summer,” Dobson added.

–IANS

aak/bbh/