INDIA

BBL: Scott Boland signs three-year deal with Melbourne Stars

NewsWire
0
0

Australia fast bowler Scott Boland has signed a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) club Melbourne Stars, also his original home franchise in the competition.

Boland, currently with the Test team in England for the Ashes, spent three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes before giving up a BBL deal last year due to him being a key member of Australia’s Test attack in their home summer.

The 34-year-old previously played for Stars from 2013-2019, playing just 31 games.

Boland, who holds a Cricket Australia contract for the 2023/24 season, gained cult status in Melbourne following his heroics on Test debut during the Boxing Day Test against England at the MCG in December 2021, taking an astonishing 6/7 to claim Player of the Match award.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the Big Bash again and it’s great to be back at home with the Melbourne Stars in front of family and friends at the MCG. The Stars have the best fans in the league and hopefully I can be a part of some success and that elusive first BBL title,” said Boland in a statement by the club.

Melbourne Stars finished last in the points table of BBL in the previous season, securing only three wins from their 14 matches. Signing back Boland is a part of the club’s strategy to develop a strong squad for the upcoming BBL season.

Overall, Boland has picked 70 wickets in the BBL, at an economy rate of 8.47 and average of 25.45, with his best figures being 4/30 coming at the MCG in early 2017.

2023062931392

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle blocked: Congress

    Kharge, Rahul meet Gehlot amid rumblings in Congress’ Rajasthan unit

    50 kg heroin worth Rs 350 cr seized from Pakistani boat...

    Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill referred to joint committee of Parliament