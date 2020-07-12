BCA associations ask BCCI chief to discuss Bihar’s issues in Apex Council meet

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The chairman of a meeting of Bihar Cricket Associations districts has written to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, requesting him to discuss the issues of the state association in the next apex council meet scheduled to take place on July 17.

In the letter, accessed by IANS, Prem Ranjan Patel, the chairman nominated for meeting of district associations, said that BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwary, — who he alleged had contested the elections of BCA on the basis of a false affidavit/undertaking — has been working in an inept, unconstitutional and arbitrary style.

“Most humbly, I would like to draw your kind attention towards the inept, unconstitutional and arbitrary style of working of the President of Bihar Cricket Association, Rakesh Kumar Tiwary, with an anticipation of a positive direction from your end may be issued, so that the purpose of constituting of the Bihar Cricket Association, Patna, through the elections held in accordance of (sic) the recommendations of Lodha Committee and by the interim orders of the Supreme Court of India, be served in stricto sensu,” Patel wrote in his letter.

In the letter, Patel pointed out various facts and said that a couple of months after the electoral process of BCA was conducted in September 2019, a writ petition was filed praying for cancellation of the election of Kumar Arvind, Joint Secretary BCA, in the Patna High Court, alleging that he did so by swearing a false affidavit keeping the Electoral Officer, BCA, Patna, in the dark.

He also levelled serious allegations in saying that Tiwary also wrongfully appointed Nilu Agrawal as Ombudsman of BCA, the appointment of whom was later on stayed by the High Court.

“The President of BCA influenced the Ombudsman due to the undue favor granted to her, to curtail the powers of the elected Secretary of BCA and removed him from one of the authorised signatory to operate the designated bank account of BCA.”

Patel further said that Tiwary allegedly convened a couple of so called Annual General Meetings/Special General Meetings within a span of few months only which was against the BCA constitution. “In such alleged meetings, he allowed the members of debarred District Cricket Committees, which are constituted and run in contrary to the recommendations of the Just. (Retd) Lodha Committee.”

Patel stated that a criminal case under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been filed against the BCA chief for submitting false affidavit during the nomination before the Electoral Officer. He, therefore, urged Sourav Ganguly to appoint a legal advisory team for looking into/investigating the above mentioned facts and other related relevant matters of BCA.

