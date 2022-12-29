BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Aviation security watchdog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has sought a report from the authorities concerned on the in-flight brawl which took place on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight of Thai Smile Airways in Thailand.

Taking serious cognizance of a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the BCAS has sought a detailed report on the matter, sources said.

The video of the incident, which happened on December 26, showed two passengers engaged in a brawl even as crew members and other passengers are trying to intervene.

The fight had broken out after a passenger had refused to follow safety procedures despite repeated requests by the crew members, even as the flight was readying to take off from Bangkok enroute to Kolkata.

