The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced Dream11, fantasy gaming platform, as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years.

Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Commenting on the partnership, BCCI president Roger Binny said, “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports said, “As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem.”

