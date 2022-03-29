SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BCCI announces the release of ITT for Media Rights to IPL seasons 2023-2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the release of an Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Indian Premier League seasons 2023-2027.

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 25,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till May 10, 2022, the statement read.

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to iplmediarights2022@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only after receipt of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” it said.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion,” it added.

