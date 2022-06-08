SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BCCI announces women’s squads for Sri Lanka tour

NewsWire
0
3

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami who was not part of the Women’s T20 Challenge, did not find the place in the squad, while Mithali Raj who led the team in the 2022 World Cup announced her retirement on Wednesday.

It will be the first time since the Women’s World Cup that the women’s team will be seen in action in an international assignment. The Indian team will start their tour on June 23 and the last match of the series will be played on July 7.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

20220608-181603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar ‘chills out with’ Kapil, Gavaskar ahead...

    Virat Kohli, other cricketers condole demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

    T20 World Cup: Asalanka, Nissanka fifties propel Sri Lanka to 189-3...

    Vijay Hazare: Venkatesh Iyer hits 2nd ton in four days, set...