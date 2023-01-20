The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for two vacant positions — one in the mens junior selection committee and another one in the senior womens selection committee.

The vacancy has opened up in the men’s junior selection committee after its previous chairman S. Sharath was promoted to the senior men’s selection committee earlier this month. As per the criteria in the advertisement posted on board’s website, the candidate should have played a minimum of 25 first-class matches and should have retired from the game at least five years ago.

Sharath, with 139 first-class appearances and 8700 runs for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, had headed the junior men’s selection panel which had selected the Indian team captained by Yash Dhull, emerging as winners of U19 Men’s World Cup in West Indies in February 2022.

Apart from the usual terms in job duties and responsibilities, an interesting point mentioned was that the candidate needs to “inculcate proper ethics in the youth, particularly through interactions with senior and former players on issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, etc.”

With Sharath promoted to the senior men’s selection panel, the junior men’s committee currently comprises Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Krishan Mohan and Pratik Patel.

On the other hand, a vacant post has emerged in the senior women’s selection committee headed by Neetu David with the tenure of Mithu Mukherjee possibly ending. Mithu, a former India cricketer, was part of the previous selection panel, but had about two years remaining when the current panel led by Neetu was appointed in September 2020.

Renu Margarate, V. Kalpana and Arati Vaidya are the other members of the current senior women’s selection committee. Among the criteria, the candidate must have played for the senior women’s team and should have retired from the game five years ago.

The job description says the candidate will be required to select ‘the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner’ and prepare a strong bench strength for the respective teams.

She is also expected to attend team meetings as and when required and travel to watch domestic and international matches. It also states that the candidate must “be responsible for vetting and selecting coaches and Support Staff (physiotherapists, trainers, therapists, analysts, and medics) for the respective teams.”

The role will also include preparing and providing evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a monthly basis, appoint captain in each format and address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

The deadline for applications for both vacant posts is till 1800 hrs on January 28. Once the BCCI goes through the applications, the shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation.

The interviews will be conducted by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra and comprising Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.

