BCCI invites applications to appoint selectors for senior men’s team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated the process to re-constitute the selection committee for the senior men’s team and invited applications to appoint five selectors.

The tenure of the current committee comprising Chetan Sharma (chairman), Debashish Mohanty, Harvinder Singh and Sunil Joshi is coming to an end and the BCCI has thus invited applications to fill the spots.

Applications to fill the five posts should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men),” Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI informed in a release.

The release said that candidates who wish to apply for the said positions need to fulfill certain criteria for their applications to be considered.

The applicants should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 40 First-Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First-Class matches.

The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago. “No person, who has been a member of any cricket committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years, shall be eligible to be a member of the men’s selection committee,” the release added.

The senior selection committee currently has a tenure of two years, extended from 1 year in 2006, with a provision for an additional year based on performance.

20221118-214205

