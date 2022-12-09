SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BCCI invites bids for Women’s IPL media rights for 2023-2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited bids for media rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) for five years between 2023-27.

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process,” BCCI said in a statement

The ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) bid document will be made available at the cost of Rs 5 lakh plus applicable GST. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A of the document. The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion,” the statement further said.

Notably, the BCCI had sold the media rights for men’s IPL through e-auction However, it will take the same route for the WIPL or go for a sealed one-time bid.

In June this year, the BCCI had earned a whopping Rs 48,390 crore through IPL media rights for five years, starting in 2023.

While Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights with a figure of Rs 23,575 crore, the most sought-after India digital rights deal was acquired for Rs 20,500 crore by the Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C, paying another Rs 2,991 crore.

