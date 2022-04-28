SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

BCCI invites quotations for title sponsor rights for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

NewsWire
0
2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of Request for Quotations for Title Sponsorship Rights for Womens T20 Challenge 2022.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including the process for submissions of quotes, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in t’e ‘Request for Quotation (RFQ) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFQ will be available for purchase till May 4, ‘022,’ the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.” “Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a quote is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote.

20220428-202604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore depart for Dubai

    Langer talks about combination changes against WI

    West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series postponed after new COVID-19 cases...

    Lack of expectations can help SL vs England: Skipper Perera