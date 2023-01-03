SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday issued a tender inviting interested parties to own and operate teams in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).

The inaugural season of the Women’s IPL is likely to be held from March 3 to 26, just before the men’s IPL.

”Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League,” the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

”The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tender process,” it added.

The ITT will be available for purchase for a non-refundable fee of Rs five lakh till January 21, 2023.

”Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” the statement further said.

The BCCI also said that it reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion. However, it did not inform about the bids for how many teams will be entertained.

