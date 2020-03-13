BCCI might not be happy with my performance: Manjrekar

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said that he accepts the Board of Control of Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to not include him in its commentary panel.

Manjrekar was reportedly dropped from the board’s commentary panel for the now called off India-South Africa ODI series.

Further reports suggested that he may not feature in the commentary panel for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) either.

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional,” Manjrekar said in a tweet.

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings took an indirect dig at Manjrekar on Saturday with the term he used to describe CSK and India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 ICC World Cup. “Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore,” said CSK in its tweet.

Manjrekar’s comment, in which he referred to Jadeja as a “bits and pieces player,” drew backlash from the all-rounder who later tweeted, “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal [email protected] (sic.).”

–IANS

rkm/rt