BCCI polls: Electoral Officer bars 8 full members; associations to approach SC

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Electoral Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), N. Gopalaswami, on Thursday barred five state associations, Railways, Services and Indian University from the upcoming board elections in Mumbai on October 23.

The barred state associations are Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. This has left the barred members with no other option but to approach the Supreme Court.

“We are approaching the SC on Monday. Basically, the recommendation by the CoA was sent to the Electoral Officer and the amicus curiae. Since the officer has said that we are not qualified, we will go to the court. That is the only option left because the court allowed us to conduct the elections and said the disqualification didn’t apply to the Apex Council members which is what has been incorporated,” an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) told IANS.

In the electoral roll, the Electoral Officer has mentioned that the final list of representatives of the full members, who have been approved to participate in the upcoming elections, are those who have been determined to be compliant with the Supreme Court judgment dated August 9, 2018, read with the SC order dated September 20.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had on Wednesday informed Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Maharashtra that they were ineligible to participate in the board elections as their constitutions weren’t in line with the newly registered BCCI constitution.

BCCI’s former legal advisor Usha Nath Banerjee has also questioned the CoA’s decision to disqualify the full members.

