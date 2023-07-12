BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday rubbished the reports suggesting that he will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit,” Jay Shah was quoted as saying by ‘News18 CricketNext’.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI secretary Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf met on the sidelines of the ongoing ICC meet in Durban where the two discussed the Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup.

It’s being reported in the media that Shah accepted Ashraf’s invitation to visit the neighbouring nation for Asia Cup fixtures.

However, IPL chairman and CEC representative of BCCI at ICC, Arun Dhumal, has also denied such reports. “Whatever the reports, they’re completely false,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ‘hybrid arrangement’ of the Asia Cup tournament will stay, where Pakistan will host four games while Sri Lanka will host nine games including all knockouts and the final.

