BCCI state bodies rue complications created by CoA, lawyers

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Members of various state associations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met in the Capital on Monday and unanimously decided that they want an end to the ongoing battle and that they must also put an end to the efforts of the lawyers of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to create issues and complications.

Speaking to IANS, a senior state association member said the CoA and its lawyers are trying to delay the process of compliance as they are looking to create issues out of nowhere.

“The CoA and especially their lawyers have raised issues with each association that are not really issues that exist but have been created. Their lawyers don’t seem to want that the issues get resolved for obvious reasons. The approach therefore has been petty and these issues are such that people have no option other than to challenge them and this would be a never ending process if the CoA and their lawyers continue to act in this manner to go out of their way to harass entities,” the official said.

From those present, some of the eminent names were Rajeev Shukla, Brijesh Patel, Jay Shah, Niranjan Shah, G.S. Walia and Avishek Dalmiya among others.

While former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan wasn’t personally present, he did have a chat with those present in the meeting over video call and said that he stood with them.

–IANS

