B’desh, ADB ink loan deals worth $627mn for development, climate projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladesh government have signed loan agreements worth $627 million for the implementation of development and climate resilience projects.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission of the ADB, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Manila-based lender as saying.

The ADB said it will provide about $278 million in loan for the Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility– Tranche 2, and $100 million for the Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT-Gazipur).

Meanwhile, the bank will also give about $246 million in loan for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project and a grant of $4 million for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project.

